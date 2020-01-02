Left Menu
Pak govt to present amendment bill for Bajwa's extension as army chief

Pakistan government is expected to present an amendment bill in the Parliament on Friday in order to validate the three-year extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan government is expected to present an amendment bill in the Parliament on Friday in order to validate the three-year extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The country's Supreme Court in December had asserted that the country's Army Act lacks clauses to justify Bajwa's extension and ordered the government to legislate on the Pakistan Army chief's extension/reappointment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday headed a cabinet meeting to approve proposed amendments to the Constitution and the Army Act, Dawn reported. The government will also introduce the amendment bill in Parliament on Friday after building a consensus with the opposition on the matter. Bajwa is turning 60 this year.

A cabinet member who attended Wednesday's meeting said that the amendments called to extend the maximum age limit of army chief to be 64 years in case of extension. However, the regular age limit of the Chief of Army staff will be 60 years. Moreover, it will be the decision of the prime minister whether an extension should be given. Prime Minister Khan had extended Bajwa's tenure for another three years on August 19, 2019.

The extension was then challenged on the grounds that it is offensive to Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution. The case was initially filed by the Jurists' Foundation but after it asked to withdraw the case, the court decided to take it up against itself. During the hearing, the court explored the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution, and the Pakistan Army Act, 1952. On November 28, the court extended Bajwa's tenure by six months and ordered the government to make a law regulating such appointments. The detailed 43-page written verdict in the case was released on December 16.

The judgement stated that the matter is being handed over to parliament in order to avoid such mistakes in the future. It also urged parliament to assign a tenure for the post of the army chief. It added that the federal government had included the word, extension, during the hearing held on November 26, however, the legislation was incorrect as it did not mention the details of the army chief's period of services and retirement age.

The court while announcing the order had given six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from parliament. (ANI)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Latest News

Gold imports dip 7 pc in Apr-Nov to USD 20.57 bn

Indias gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit CAD, fell about 7 per cent to USD 20.57 billion during April-November period of the ongoing financial year, according to the commerce ministry data. Imports of the yel...

7 killed in road accidents in Odisha

At least seven people, including a woman, were killed and as many seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kendrapara, Ganjam, Balasore and Rayagada districts of Odisha since Wednesday, police said. At least two persons were killed ...

BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria slams those calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem offensive to Hindu sentiments

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria hit out at those saying that Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faizs poem Hum Dekhenge is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a revolutionary poet from Pakistan who was...

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

Japanese authorities allowed ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, shedding some light on how he managed a dramatic escape to Lebanon. P...
