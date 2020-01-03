France opens rape probe after book accuses famed author of child abuse

The French public prosecutor's office said on Friday it was opening a probe into allegations of rape of a child after a woman published a book saying that she had been sexually abused by a prominent author when she was 14.

Vanessa Springora, 47, head of the Julliard publishing house, made the allegation in her book Le Consentement (Consent), which was published on Jan. 2.

