Knife attack near Paris kills one, wounds several - mayor

One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told France's BFM TV.

The attacker was shot dead by French police, according to BFM TV. The attack took place in a public park in Villejuif.

