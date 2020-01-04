Left Menu
Development News Edition

China calls for easing UN sanctions on North Korea

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 00:12 IST
China calls for easing UN sanctions on North Korea

United Nations, Jan 3 (AFP) A Chinese-Russian resolution aimed at easing international sanctions on North Korea is a "timely" step in the "right direction", China's UN ambassador Zhang Jun said on Friday. His comments came only days after Pyongyang, deeply frustrated that those sanctions remain in place despite its suspension of nuclear and long-range missile testing, announced it no longer felt bound by the moratorium.

Two previous Security Council sessions on the Chinese-Russian proposal failed to produce agreement, but Zhang said Beijing hoped "that we can build up more consensus". "We can really contribute to the political dialogue between the parties concerned, especially between the United States and DPRK," or North Korea, he added.

Asked when the council might next vote on the draft resolution, Zhang said only that consultations were continuing. When Pyongyang announced the end of its moratorium on Wednesday, the US response was cautiously worded. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the North's leader Kim Jong Un to "take a different course" and stressed that Washington wanted "peace, not confrontation".

But the US gave no suggestion it was ready to ease sanctions. Similarly, European diplomats have insisted for months that there should be no lifting of the sanctions until the North takes concrete and verifiable steps toward nuclear disarmament -- which is the US goal as well.

The Chinese-Russian draft, distributed to other council members on December 17, calls for an end to several sanctions agreed in 2017, notably a ban on purchasing textile and seafood products from North Korea. Beijing and Moscow are also calling for an end to a measure that required UN member states to stop employing North Korean workers, a major source of income for Pyongyang, by December 22, 2019.

Asked whether China -- the largest foreign employer of North Korean workers along with Russia -- had complied with that requirement, Zhang said his country had taken the sanctions "seriously". He added, however, that "we do see some negative effects by the sanctions, especially sanctions affecting the livelihood of innocent, ordinary people."

"We should adjust the sanctions," he added, to alleviate "the sufferings of innocent peoples." North Korea's self-imposed testing ban had been a centrepiece of its roller-coaster nuclear diplomacy with the US over the past two years.

Any actual test would likely infuriate US President Trump -- who is also facing sharp tensions with Iran and his still-unscheduled impeachment trial. The Security Council's rotating presidency is held this month by Vietnam, one of five new non-permanent members to begin two-year terms on the council on January 1.

The others are Tunisia, Niger, Estonia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Crown Prince discussed measures for reducing tension in region in call with Pompeo - state news agency

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed measures for reducing tension in the region in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on events in Iraq on Friday, according to the state news agency. Earlier on Friday, the ministry...

Yemen government backs Soleimani's killing -minister

Yemens Saudi-backed government on Friday said it considered the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani an important step to end conflict in the region. The comment was posted on Twitter by Muammar al-Iryani, Information Minister ...

Violence in Sudan's West Darfur left 65 dead, peacekeepers say

Violence in Sudans West Darfur region over the past week has left at least 65 people dead and more than 50 injured, as well as displacing thousands, an international peacekeeping mission said on Friday. The intercommunal clashes that erupte...

EXCLUSIVE-Weakened by sanctions, Venezuela's PDVSA cedes oilfield operations to foreign firms

Venezuelan state company PDVSA is letting some joint venture partners take over the day-to-day operation of oilfields as its own capacity dwindles due to sanctions, lack of cash and staff, according to a former oil minister, an opposition l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020