Left Menu
Development News Edition

Took action last night to 'stop war': Trump after Soleimani's killing

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the execution of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to start a war.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 03:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 03:53 IST
Took action last night to 'stop war': Trump after Soleimani's killing
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the US Military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. . Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the execution of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to start a war.' "We took action last night to stop a war, not to start a war. We do not seek regime change, however, the Iranian regime's aggression in the region including use of proxy fighters to destabilise its neighbours must end now," Trump said in a statement.

He also said that Qassem was plotting attacks on US diplomats and military personnel before he was killed. This statement comes at a backdrop of Washington's strike carried out near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President Donald Trump.

Talking about America's policy in the region, he said, "To terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American, we will find you; we will eliminate you. We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies." Meanwhile, Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite IRGC.

The US had accused Soleimani of orchestrating several attacks on coalition bases in Iraq including the December 27 attack in which American and Iraqi personnel were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop'

Miley Cyrus has settled a 300 million copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter who accused the pop star of stealing her 2013 smash We Cant Stop from a similar song he recorded a quarter century earlier.Michael May, who perfor...

Vikings, Saints renew playoff acquaintances in Big Easy

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings are very familiar with one another. When the Saints host the Vikings in an NFL wild-card game Sunday afternoon, it will be the fifth time they have met in the postseason. Minnesota will break...

Southeast Australia faces another dangerous day for bushfires

Australian firefighters were set for a dangerous day on Saturday as fires in New South Wales and Victoria states were expected to burn uncontrollably due to temperatures above 40C 104F and shifting, strong winds that will fan and spread the...

Avenatti says evidence he's cash-strapped doesn't belong in Nike extortion trial

Michael Avenatti does not want U.S. prosecutors to present evidence at his criminal trial this month that his alleged financial straits, including an inability to pay child support, gave the celebrity lawyer a motive to extort Nike Inc.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020