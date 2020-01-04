China urges US 'not to abuse force': Foreign Minister

Beijing urges Washington "not to abuse force" and to seek solutions through dialogue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a call with his Iranian counterpart on Saturday, state media reported.

"The dangerous US military operation violates the basic norms of international relations and will aggravate regional tensions and turbulence," Wang told Javad Zarif according to Chinese media, referring to the killing in Iraq on Friday of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.