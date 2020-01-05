Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong protesters march through border town

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 13:41 IST
Hong Kong protesters march through border town
Hong Kong has been gripped by anti-government protests since June 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Protesters in Hong Kong marched through a border town Sunday to oppose traders from mainland China. They rallied in Sheung Shui, which lies across the border from the mainland city of Shenzhen. For years, traders have bought goods from the district to sell at a markup in Shenzhen. The practice is called "parallel trading" because it happens in a gray area alongside legal trade.

Some black-clad protesters held up signs that read "SARS," in an apparent reference to a mysterious infectious disease that may have been brought to Hong Kong from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where at least 44 people have been infected. The outbreak has revived memories of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic that began in southern China and killed more than 700 people.

About 100 protesters marched through a Sheung Shui mall last month, demanding that mainland Chinese traders leave the territory. Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, has seen more than 6 months of anti-government demonstrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Near-death experience gives Naomi Osaka perspective

Brisbane, Jan 5 AFP A near-death experience off the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands has given reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka a new perspective heading into the 2020 season. An upbeat Osaka told reporters ahead of the se...

Pliskova looks to former Murray coach for Slam breakthrough

Brisbane, Jan 5 AFP World number two Karolina Pliskova is hoping Andy Murrays former coach can help her take the next step up as she targets a Grand Slam breakthrough and reclaiming the top ranking. The tall Czech ditched Spaniard Conchita ...

Man killed in fatal shark attack in Australia

A man died after being attacked by a shark off Australias southwest coast on Sunday, officials said, adding that patrols of the area would be increased. The West Australian state government said the attack occurred near Cull Island, which l...

Over 100 infants die in two Jodhpur hospitals: Report

Over 100 infants died in two government hospitals in Jodhpur in December last year, a report has found amid growing outrage over infant deaths in a Kota hospital. While a total of 146 children died in Umaid and MDM hospitals in Jodhpur in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020