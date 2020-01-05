Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN27 TRUMP-IRAN-2NDLD WARNING Trump steps up warning to Tehran; says US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites if it retaliates

Washington: President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US has identified 52 possible targets in the country and will hit it harder than ever before if Tehran, which has vowed "severe revenge", carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 PAK-IMRAN-NANKANA Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his 'vision'

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the recent incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib, saying it goes against his "vision" and the government will show "zero tolerance" against those involved in it. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN33 PAK-ARMY-IRAN After Afghanistan, Pak says it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Sunday that it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone, amidst raging tensions between Iran and the US after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Iraq.

FGN16 AUS-FIRE-PM Australia bushfire crisis: PM sets up national bushfire recovery agency, toll climbs to 24

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday established a National Bushfire Recovery Agency to co-ordinate recovery efforts ranging from rebuilding infrastructure to providing mental health support even as authorities struggled to tackle the raging bushfire crisis which has so far claimed the lives of 24 people. By Natasha Chaku

FGN34 PAK-ARMY-BILL Pak Parliament likely to pass bills concerning services chiefs' tenure on Wed

Islamabad: The Pakistan Parliament is likely to pass a crucial law on Wednesday empowering Prime Minister Imran Khan to grant three-year extension to Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN37 KENYA-US-BASE-3RDLD ATTACK Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya

Nairobi: Somalia's al-Shabab extremist group attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan troops in coastal Kenya early Sunday, destroying US aircraft and vehicles, Kenyan authorities said. (AP) RUP

