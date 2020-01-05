Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN27 TRUMP-IRAN-2NDLD WARNING

Trump steps up warning to Tehran; says US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites if it retaliates Washington: President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US has identified 52 possible targets in the country and will hit it harder than ever before if Tehran, which has vowed "severe revenge", carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani. By Lalit K Jha

Sikh man gunned down in Peshawar in Pakistan Peshawar: A 25-year-old Sikh man has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in the northwestern city of Peshawar in Pakistan, police and the victim's family said on Sunday, a day after a mob attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his 'vision' Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the recent incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib, saying it goes against his "vision" and the government will show "zero tolerance" against those involved in it. By Sajjad Hussain

After Afghanistan, Pak says it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone Islamabad: Pakistan said on Sunday that it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone, amidst raging tensions between Iran and the US after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Iraq.

Australia bushfire crisis: PM sets up national bushfire recovery agency, toll climbs to 24 Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday established a National Bushfire Recovery Agency to co-ordinate recovery efforts ranging from rebuilding infrastructure to providing mental health support even as authorities struggled to tackle the raging bushfire crisis which has so far claimed the lives of 24 people. By Natasha Chaku

Iran says to finalise new retreat from nuclear deal later Sunday Tehran: Iran will finalise its fifth step back from a nuclear deal later Sunday, a spokesman said, in retaliation for the US withdrawing from the multilateral accord and reimposing sanctions. (AFP)

Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya Nairobi: Somalia's al-Shabab extremist group attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan troops in coastal Kenya early Sunday, destroying US aircraft and vehicles, Kenyan authorities said. (AP) IND

