US House to vote on resolution limiting Trump's military action with regard to Iran

The US House of Representatives will vote on a resolution this week to limit President Donald Trump's military actions with regards to Iran, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday in the wake of escalated tensions between the countries following an airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. "As Members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe. For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress's war powers granted to it by the Constitution," Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats, as cited by CNN.

"This week, the House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions regarding Iran. This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate," the letter read. Pelosi said that the US move to kill Iran's elite Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani has "endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran." (ANI)

