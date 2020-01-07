Iran has responsibility to de-escalate tensions with U.S. - Germany

Iran should avoid escalation in the Middle East after the U.S. killed one of its top military commanders, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday, blaming the Islamic Republic for heightening tensions in the region.

"I say clearly that Iran has been responsible for the escalation in the region and therefore it is Iran's responsibility to contribute to de-escalation," she told a gathering of German conservatives in Bavaria.

She added that Germany wanted an international military alliance fighting Islamic State militants to continue. "Whether we can continue our work depends principally on the decision of the Iraqi government. Talks on that are currently ongoing and until then we're reading tea leaves," she said.

