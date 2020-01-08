Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Mideast conflict drives yen back to three-month high

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 06:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 06:03 IST
FOREX-Mideast conflict drives yen back to three-month high

The safe-haven Japanese yen jumped and gold shot higher on Wednesday after a rocket attack on a base hosting U.S. troops in Iraq renewed fears of a broader conflict breaking out in the Middle East and sent investors rushing to safety.

Rockets were shot at multiple targets including Iraq's al Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Pentagon said the missiles were launched from Iran, while Iranian news agency Mehr reported the attack was launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The attack happened hours after the funeral service of an Iranian military commander, whose killing in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad last week has plunged the Middle East into a new crisis and stoked fears of a wider conflagration. The yen, regarded as a haven in times of turmoil by virtue of Japan's status as the world's biggest creditor, rose 0.6% to a three-month high of 107.74 yen per dollar.

Shares slid and gold jumped $18 an ounce to $1,592.50 per ounce, its highest since 2013. Oil erased recent losses on fears any conflict in the region could disrupt global supplies. "It's quickly put the markets into risk-off," Ashley Glover, Head of Sales Trading for Asia-Pacific at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Now it's going to be a wait-and-see mode initially," he said, as traders watch for the United States' next move. "It's only early Asian trading at the moment, so there's a lot more liquidity to come on, and once we see what further retaliation there is."

It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties was at the base. U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the attack in Iraq and was monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper had said the United States should anticipate retaliation from Iran over the killing of elite Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. Soleimani, a pivotal figure in orchestrating Iran's long-standing campaign to drive U.S. forces out of Iraq, was also responsible for building up Tehran's network of proxy armies across the Middle East.

A senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering several scenarios to avenge his death. Other senior figures have said the Islamic Republic would match the scale of the killing when it responds, but that it would choose the time and place. Safety flows also buoyed the Swiss franc 0.3% higher to 0.9674 francs per dollar, and supported the greenback which had also revived overnight on the back of strong U.S. data.

The dollar rose 0.3% on the New Zealand dollar and hit a three-month high against the Aussie, which has been sliding as markets begin to wager that the economic toll of wildfires sweeping the country could force a rate cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Iran fires rockets at Iraqi air base hours after funeral of slain commander

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a U.S. drone strike has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Tehran fired...

UPDATE 1-Iran launches large attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, Pentagon says

Iran has launched a major ballistic missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, potentially triggering a new round of escalation in the confrontation between the United States and Tehran. The U.S. military ...

Number of Salvadorians deported home rises 40% in 2019

The number of Salvadorians deported from Mexico and the United States back to their home country increased more than 40 in 2019 compared to a year earlier, the countrys migration authority said Tuesday.Central American countries, Mexico and...

Cricket-Latham joins casualty list from NZ's worst tour

Tom Latham became the latest casualty from New Zealands poor cricket tour of Australia after X-rays confirmed the opening batsman broke a finger in the third test in Sydney, the team said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who led the team in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020