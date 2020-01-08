Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

US President Donald Trump, in his first reaction after Iran's missile attack on two American bases in Iraq, insisted that "all is well" and promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning.

FGN70 PAK-ARMY-SENATE Pakistan's Senate passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure

Islamabad: Pakistan's upper house of Parliament on Wednesday passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

FGN5 US-ESPER-PROTECTION US increased its force protection postures across Middle East: Def Secretary

Washington: The US has increased its force "protection postures" in the Middle East in view of Iran's aggressive stance, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, amid tensions over top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani's killing last week. By Lalit K Jha

FGN58 CHINA-PAK-NAVIES In a first, China, Pak navies deploy submarines in strategic Arabian Sea drills

Beijing: Navies of China and Pakistan, holding nine-day exercises in the Arabian Sea to enhance their all-weather strategic partnership, have for the first-time deployed submarines, providing a rare major exposure to the Chinese navy in the region.

