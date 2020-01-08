Kuwait says news agency hacked, false report on US pullout
Kuwait says its state-run KUNA news agency's Twitter account was hacked and posted a false story on US troops withdrawing from the nation. Kuwait made the announcement Wednesday after the fake alert went out on its account, drawing widespread attention.
Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait has over 13,000 US troops in the country, with more on the way amid tensions between the US and Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
