Kuwait says news agency hacked, false report on US pullout

  Tehran
  08-01-2020 18:06 IST
  08-01-2020 17:42 IST
Kuwait says news agency hacked, false report on US pullout
Kuwait says its state-run KUNA news agency's Twitter account was hacked and posted a false story on US troops withdrawing from the nation. Kuwait made the announcement Wednesday after the fake alert went out on its account, drawing widespread attention.

Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait has over 13,000 US troops in the country, with more on the way amid tensions between the US and Iran.

