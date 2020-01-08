Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ghosn says can help Lebanon as gets prosecutor summons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 23:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Ghosn says can help Lebanon as gets prosecutor summons
Image Credit: Twitter (@carlosghosn)

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has been summoned for questioning by a Lebanese public prosecutor over an Interpol notice issued by Japan calling for his arrest on financial misconduct charges after he fled last month ahead of his trial.

Ghosn said on Wednesday he was ready to stay for a long time in Lebanon, which does not allow the extradition of its nationals, and a source close to the 65-year-old has said his legal team is pushing for him to be tried in the country. The prosecutor is also due on Thursday to hear a statement by Ghosn relating to a legal complaint about a visit Ghosn made to Israel as chief executive of the Renault-Nissan alliance in 2008, Lebanon's state news agency said.

Ghosn, whose assets in Lebanon include stakes in a bank and a winery, said during a news conference in Beirut he had escaped to Lebanon, his childhood home, to clear his name and was ready to stand trial anywhere he could get a fair hearing. Lebanese officials have said there would be no need to take legal measures against Ghosn because he entered the country legally on a French passport, although Ghosn's French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports are with lawyers in Japan.

On Tuesday, Japan's ambassador to Lebanon requested greater cooperation from President Michel Aoun in dealing with the case. Three sources close to Ghosn have said he met Aoun after fleeing Japan. During Wednesday's news conference, Ghosn declined to say with whom he had met in Lebanon.

A meeting between Aoun and Ghosn has not been made public and a media adviser to the president's office denied the two men had met. The sources said specifics of the meeting were described to them by Ghosn. Ghosn said of a complaint submitted by a group of Lebanese lawyers over a visit he made to Israel that he made the trip as a French citizen and an executive of Renault to sign a contract with a state-backed Israeli firm to sell electric vehicles.

"I was obliged to go because the board asked me to go because they deemed me French and the director of a French company," he said. During the visit, Ghosn met Israel's former prime minister Ehud Olmert, who was premier at the time of the 2006 war between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Nearly 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, died in the 2006 war and 158 people died in Israel, mostly soldiers. "Of course I apologize for the visit and I was very moved that the Lebanese people were affected by it. The last thing I wanted to do was hurt the Lebanese people," Ghosn said.

He also offered to use his expertise to help Lebanon, if asked, as it grapples with a financial crisis, although "not as a politician". "I am today proud to be Lebanese and if there is any country in the world that stood by me in these difficulties it is Lebanon," Ghosn added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday. Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy of Motion Pictures, we have decided there will be no traditional...

Hundreds join candle march in walled city

Hundreds of people sat in front of the Jama Masjid in Delhi on Wednesday with candles and posters to protest against the amended citizenship law, NRC and the National Population Register. Residents, mostly from all parts of Old Delhi -- Lal...

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

London, Jan 8 AFP Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a historic statement Wednesday. We intend to step back as senior membe...

UPDATE 1-UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to "step back" from being senior royals

Britains Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said on Wednesday that he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britains royal family and work to become financially independent. We now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020