Canada: 1 killed, 3 injured in Ottawa 'targeted' shooting

At least one person was killed and three suffered injuries in a shooting in the capital of Ottawa. The police have called it a targeted shooting. The incident took place near the Canadian Parliament is located, reported CNN.

When police arrived at the home they found four people inside with gunshot wounds, police said at a brief news conference. One person died at the scene, police said. A 15-year-old boy was taken to CHEO, a pediatric hospital and research centre in Ottawa, in stable condition, a hospital spokesperson said. (ANI)

