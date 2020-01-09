Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.N. investigators find Yemen's Houthis did not carry out Saudi oil attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 02:40 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.N. investigators find Yemen's Houthis did not carry out Saudi oil attack
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Yemen's Houthi group did not launch an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities in September, according to a confidential report by U.N. sanctions monitors seen by Reuters on Wednesday, bolstering a U.S. accusation that Iran was responsible.

The United States, European powers and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the Sept. 14 attack on the Saudi Aramco oil plants in Abqaiq and Khurais, dismissing a quick claim of responsibility by the Iran-allied Houthis. Tehran denied any involvement. The report by the independent U.N. experts to the Security Council Yemen sanctions committee said, "That despite their claims to the contrary, the Houthi forces did not launch the attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais on 14 September 2019."

The findings of the U.N. report come amid escalating tensions in the region after the United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad and Tehran retaliated by firing missiles at military facilities housing U.S. troops in Iraq. The U.N. investigators said they doubted that the drones and land-attack cruise missiles used in the Sept. 14 attack "have a sufficient range to have been launched from Yemeni territory under the control of the Houthis."

"The panel notes that Abqaiq and Khurais were approached respectively from a north/northwestern and north/northeastern direction, rather than from the south, as one would expect in the case of a launch from Yemeni territory," the report said. The investigators, who monitor sanctions on Yemen, also said they do not believe that "those comparatively sophisticated weapons were developed and manufactured in Yemen." They were not tasked with identifying who was responsible for the Saudi attack.

MILITARY SUPPORT OF THE HOUTHIS The attacks that targeted the Abqaiq and the Khurais oil plants caused a spike in oil prices, fires and damage, and shut down more than 5% of global oil supply. Saudi Arabia said on Oct. 3 that it had fully restored oil output.

The Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, signaled in September that Riyadh was waiting for results of U.N. investigations before announcing how his country would respond. "The United Nations sent people to be part of the investigation, other countries have sent experts to be part of the investigation," he told reporters in New York. "When the team that's investigating has concluded its investigations we will make the announcements publicly."

Reuters reported in November that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had approved the attack on the Saudi oil facilities, but with strict conditions: Iranian forces had to avoid hitting any civilians or Americans. Iran rejected the version of events that four people described to Reuters. U.N. experts monitoring U.N. sanctions on Iran and Yemen traveled to Saudi Arabia days after the September attack.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a separate report on Dec. 10 - on the implementation of an arms embargo and other restrictions on Iran - that the United Nations was "unable to independently corroborate" that missiles and drones used in the attacks "are of Iranian origin." The report seen by Reuters on Wednesday is from the independent panel of experts that reports twice a year to the Security Council on the implementation of sanctions related to the conflict in Yemen that were imposed in 2014 and 2015.

It was submitted to the U.N. Security Council Yemen sanctions committee on Dec. 27, but will not be made public until later this month or next month. A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthis. The Houthis have been subject to a separate arms embargo since 2015. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to the Houthis.

"The Houthi forces continue to receive military support in the form of assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, anti-tank guided missiles, as well as more sophisticated cruise missile systems," the report found. "Some of those weapons have technical characteristics similar to arms manufactured in Iran," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Boeing jet crashes in Iran with no survivors, security sources see technical cause

A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that sparked an international scramble to establish the cause. The Ukraine International Airlines B...

Soccer-Striker-less Villa hold on for draw at Leicester

Lowly Aston Villa defied incessant pressure as they held out bravely for a 1-1 draw at Leicester City despite being unable to field a striker in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday. Freddy Guilbert put Villa ahead with their ...

Soccer-Icardi on fire as PSG demolish St Etienne in League Cup

Mauro Icardi continued his devastating scoring form with a hat-trick to inspire Paris St German to a 6-1 thrashing of 10-man St Etienne in the French League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. Argentine Icardi, on loan from Inter Milan, scored...

BRIEF-Trudeau says Canada expects a role in investigation into the Ukrainian jet crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 138 PASSENGERS ON CRASHED UKRAINIAN JET WERE CONNECTING TO CANADA CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER WILL BE SPEAKING WITH IRANIAN COUNTERPART TO UNDERLINE NEED FOR PROPER PROBE OF CRASH HE SPOKE TO U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020