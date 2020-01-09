Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senate passed bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure without debate: Pak dissidents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 06:11 IST
Senate passed bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure without debate: Pak dissidents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The bills giving three years extension to General Qamar Bajwa as army chief was "rushed" through parliament without debate, a group of dissident Pakistanis said. The bills to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64 years for the chiefs of army, navy and air force, and the chairman of the joint chief of staff committee sailed through the Senate or the upper house despite protests from minor parties, Geo News said.

Under the banner of the South Asians Against Terrorism and For Human Rights (SAATH) Forum, the group on Wednesday voiced concern at the manner in which the Pakistan government and main opposition parties "rushed through parliament" amendments to the Army Act. The bills were passed "without debate as to the desirability or necessity of such legislation, and without due consideration to the implications of such an action on the future of democracy in Pakistan", the group that includes former journalists and envoys said in a statement.

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the session as soon as the bills were passed. The Senate session lasted only 20 minutes and no other agenda other than the laying of a few reports were taken up, the Dawn said. The bills were already approved by the Standing Committee on Defence.

"It is a fact of history that the desire to perpetuate personal power, army chiefs of Pakistan have time and again disrupted the democratic project in Pakistan. "While in the past the military has carried out coups, and its chiefs have extended their tenures themselves by force, and while one example also exists where the president of Pakistan extended the tenure of an army chief under duress, there is no example of parliament undertaking such an adventure," it said.

SAATH condemned "the unprecedented surrender of the political class and the sacred House that represents the will of the people" and attributed it to "political expediency and personal short- term gains" of Pakistan's political leaders. "Such actions should have no place in a genuinely democratic dispensation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Aircraft surveillance firm says sharing position data for crashed Ukrainian jet with authorities

U.S. aircraft surveillance firm Aireon has collected the position data from a Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday and is sharing it with the appropriate authorities, a spokeswoman said.Aireons satellite-...

UPDATE 4-Most Puerto Ricans still without power, many sleeping outdoors after quakes

Two thirds of Puerto Ricans remained without power and nearly a quarter lacked drinking water on Wednesday after earthquakes battered the Caribbean island, including the most powerful to strike the U.S. territory in 102 years. The quakes, i...

Twitter to experiment with limiting replies in effort to combat online abuse

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it will test new features early this year that would allow users to control who can reply to their tweets, as it looks to limit abuse and harassment on the platform. Social media firms are under pressure to add...

FOREX-Safe-haven currencies retreat as U.S., Iran seen defusing crisis

The Japanese yen and Swiss franc retreated on Thursday as the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East.U.S. President Donald Trump responded overnight to an Iranian attack on U.S. forces with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020