Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan: 2 military personnel killed in chopper crash in Farah province

Two military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Porchaman District of Farah province, Afghan Defence Ministry said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Farah
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 06:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 06:53 IST
Afghanistan: 2 military personnel killed in chopper crash in Farah province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Porchaman District of Farah province, Afghan Defence Ministry said.

"An AAF helicopter (MI-35) crashed just before noon today in Porchaman District, Farah province, due to technical issues. Sadly two of our brave pilots were martyred", Sputnik quoted Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence as saying.

Farah Governor Mohammad Shoaib Sabet specified that the chopper was transporting ammunition to the province's district of Parchman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Boris Johnson tees up fight over fishing in talks with EU leaders httpson.ft.com2N6CXDd - Pri...

Alpine skiing-Course worker frustrates run of Olympian

Veteran Argentine skier Cristian Javier Simari Birkner has never had a top-25 finish on the World Cup alpine skiing circuit, and his drought continued in unfortunate circumstances through no fault of his own on Wednesday.A double Olympian s...

Aircraft surveillance firm says sharing position data for crashed Ukrainian jet with authorities

U.S. aircraft surveillance firm Aireon has collected the position data from a Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday and is sharing it with the appropriate authorities, a spokeswoman said.Aireons satellite-...

UPDATE 4-Most Puerto Ricans still without power, many sleeping outdoors after quakes

Two thirds of Puerto Ricans remained without power and nearly a quarter lacked drinking water on Wednesday after earthquakes battered the Caribbean island, including the most powerful to strike the U.S. territory in 102 years. The quakes, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020