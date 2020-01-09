People News Summary: Harvey Weinstein's trial reading, Justin Bieber says he has been fighting Lyme disease and mono;

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs

. Justin Bieber says he has been fighting Lyme disease and mono

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he had been battling Lyme disease and a serious case of mononucleosis but said he was overcoming his health issues. On Instagram, Bieber noted that some people had recently criticized his appearance and suggested he was using drugs

Is Will having a lead female defense attorney help Harvey Weinstein? The jury is out

When Donna Rotunno agreed to represent former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as lead defense attorney in his New York rape trial, she believed that her gender could prove to be an asset in the courtroom. Rotunno took the case in June 2019, two years after dozens of allegations against Weinstein fueled the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women accused powerful men in business and politics of sexual harassment or assault. Millions of people used the hashtag "#MeToo" to share their stories on social media and Hollywood celebrities began the "Times Up" campaign to fight sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone just as jury selection got underway. "Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?" state Judge James Burke asked the 67-year-old defendant, visibly angry. 'Hope, Heartbreak and Hollywood Classics':

Harvey Weinstein's trial reading

Harvey Weinstein's New York trial on rape charges is expected to last up to two months, and the former film producer appears to be planning on spending some of that time reading a biography about two brothers whose personal lives marred their Hollywood award-winning careers. As jury selection kicked off this week, Weinstein, 67, brought two books to court: "The Brothers Mankiewicz: Hope, Heartbreak and Hollywood Classics" and what appeared to be a vintage edition of Ken Follett's historical novel "The Pillars of the Earth."

British royals Harry and Meghan step back from senior roles in a surprise move

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America, they said on Wednesday, an announcement that appears to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise. After a turbulent year which saw a widening rift with the media and a falling-out with elder brother Prince William, Harry said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity while continuing some royal duties.

Alex Trebek sees 'Jeopardy!' legacy as 'the importance of knowledge'

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said on Wednesday he has no plans to retire any time soon, but after 36 years on the television quiz show, he knows what his legacy should be. "I hope I have been an influence on the benefits of emphasizing the importance of knowledge," said Trebek, 79. "It enriches you and makes you a better human being and a more understanding human being."

