Trump: Downed Ukrainian plane in Iran could have made a mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.

"Somebody could have made a mistake," Trump told reporters at a the White House, adding that he had suspicions about the crash but giving no other details.

