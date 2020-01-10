Queen calls for urgent solution to Prince Harry crisis: media

London, Jan 9 (AFP) Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have called on aides to find a "workable solution" to the future of Prince Harry and his wife in the royal family within "days, not weeks", UK media reported Thursday.

The domestic Press Association and Sky News television both quoted an unnamed Buckingham Palace source saying that the monarch, and princes Charles and William wanted answers as soon as possible. (AFP) RUP

