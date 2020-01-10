Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump cites plot to 'blow up' U.S. embassy as element in decision to kill Soleimani

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 05:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 05:35 IST
Trump cites plot to 'blow up' U.S. embassy as element in decision to kill Soleimani

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani shortly after he landed in Iraq last week in part because "they were looking to blow up our embassy."

The remarks could shed more light on what so far has been largely vague descriptions of the intelligence that drove Trump's administration to conclude that killing Soleimani and disrupting his plots would justify any fallout Washington may face. The United States saw some of the repercussions from its strike on Wednesday, when Iran fired 16 missiles at bases in Iraq that host U.S. forces - an attack that the Pentagon believes was designed to inflict casualties but which killed and injured no one.

"We caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy," Trump told reporters at the White House. Trump said the United States also carried out the strike because of a rocket attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq by an Iran-backed militia in December that killed a U.S. contractor, which U.S. officials believe Soleimani had a role in orchestrating.

That was followed by violent protests by supporters of Iran-backed militia outside of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Trump said Soleimani had wanted those protests to become more violent. "That was a totally organized plot. And you know who organized it. That man right now is not around any longer. Okay? And he had more than that particular embassy in mind," he said.

Asked about Trump's remarks on the plot to blow up the Baghdad embassy, a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted Soleimani had orchestrated protests at the embassy and acknowledged there had been such plotting to blow up the embassy. The official declined to provide details on the U.S. intelligence.

Although Iran's foreign minister has said the missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. forces had concluded Tehran's response to the killing of Soleimani, Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards issued new threats to Washington on Thursday. One senior commander warned of "harsher revenge soon" and another said Wednesday's missile strikes were only the start of a series of attacks across the region.

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the new head of the Quds Force, which runs Iran's foreign military operations, said he would follow the course pursued by his slain predecessor Soleimani. Soleimani carved out a sphere of Iranian influence running through Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, challenging regional rival Saudi Arabia as well as the United States and Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes resolution to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and ...

Iran asks Canada to share information regarding airliner crash

Iran has asked Canada to share any information it has regarding the Ukrainian airliner crash after Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country has intelligence from several sources to prove that Tehran has shot down the aero...

Japan PM going on Middle East trip as planned - source

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is proceeding as planned with a trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman from the weekend, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.Media had reported this week the trip c...

Golf-Rising star Morikawa tames strong winds to lead in Hawaii

Collin Morikawa displayed a wise head beyond his 22 years in strong winds to vault to a three-shot lead after his opening round at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday. Morikawa handled the windswept conditions with aplomb, though riding his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020