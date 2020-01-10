EU ministers to focus on bringing Iran back into nuclear deal - Slovakia

Slovakia's foreign minister said on Friday the Iran nuclear deal was not dead and that European Union foreign ministers would focus on finding ways on how to bring Tehran back into the accord after its decision to scrap enrichment limits.

"The steps they announced are reversible and verification by the IAEA (nuclear watchdog) is ongoing, but we are not happy with the step 5 that was announced," Miroslav Lajcakbut told reporters on arrival at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

"It is not the end of the game. We hope that we can help Iran return to the game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.