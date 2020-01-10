Left Menu
Turkey says ceasefire will be implemented in Syria's Idlib Jan. 12

  Reuters
  • |
  Ankara
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-01-2020 20:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Friday that it had agreed with Russia that a ceasefire will be implemented in northwestern Syria's Idlib region at one minute past midnight on Jan. 12.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled violence in Idlib province toward the Turkish border in recent weeks, following renewed bombardment by Russian and Syrian government forces.

Turkey's defense ministry said attacks by air and land would be halted as a result of the ceasefire, which it said aims to prevent fresh migrant flows and casualties.

