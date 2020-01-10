Two killed including 12-year-old suspect in Mexico school shooting

At least two people were killed and six others sustained injuries after a 12-year old opened fire inside a school in the Mexican city of Torreon on Friday, local media reported. The assailant, a sixth-grader, shot himself after carrying out the attack inside the Cervantes de Torreon elementary school in the state of Coahuila, New York Post reported, citing local media.

Among the six injured includes five students and a teacher. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

