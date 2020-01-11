REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAN-CRASH/

Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error DUBAI - Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

OMAN-SUCCESSION-SULTAN/ Sultan Qaboos ushered in Oman renaissance, quiet diplomacy

DUBAI - Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died late on Friday, transformed Oman during his 49-year reign from a poverty-stricken country torn by dissent into a prosperous state and an internationally trusted mediator for some of the region’s thorniest issues. U.S.

PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-FUND/ Jeffrey Epstein's estate projects most accusers who sued will settle

NEW YORK - A lawyer for the estate of late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said on Friday he expects most accusers who have sued the estate to take part in a fund to compensate victims. ALASKA-GOVERNOR/

Judge clears path for voter petition to recall embattled Alaska governor ANCHORAGE - The campaign to oust Alaska’s governor received court approval to proceed on Friday when a judge ruled that the allegations against the first-term Republican meet the legal requirements for including a recall initiative on the 2020 ballot.

BUSINESS NISSAN-GHOSN-WIFE/

Japan seeks Interpol wanted notice for wife of ex Nissan boss TOKYO - Japanese authorities have requested the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) for an Interpol wanted notice for the wife of former Nissan Motor boss Carole Ghosn, local media reported on Saturday.

USA-STOCKS-FACEBOOK/ Facebook's stock hits record high, signaling recovery after extended historic slump

SAN FRANCISCO - Shares of Facebook (FB.O), which have been doggedly crawling their way back from a historic slump after lapses in users’ privacy sparked fears of lower profits, on Friday struck an intra-day record high for the first time in over a year. ENTERTAINMENT

CLIMATE-CHANGE-JANE-FONDA/ Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix join climate protesters outside U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON - Veteran activist and actor Jane Fonda was joined by fellow Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen at the foot of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Friday, where they demanded action on climate change alongside other protesters. PEOPLE-STEVE-MCQUEEN-BULLITT/

Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt' sells for $3.4 million The 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the classic car chase from the movie “Bullitt, one of the most famed cars from American cinema, sold for $3.4 million at auction in Florida on Friday, Mecum Auctions said.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK/

MLB notebook: Red Sox, Betts avoid arbitration with record deal Mookie Betts continues to do big things with the Boston Red Sox as the All-Star outfielder avoided arbitration with the club Friday by agreeing to a record $27 million deal for 2020, according to multiple reports.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DELPOTRO/ Del Potro to miss Australian Open due to knee problems

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro will miss the Australian Open later this month because of persistent problems with his injured knee, tournament organizers said on Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TURKEY-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

European Council President Charles Michel to meet with Turkey's Erdogan European Council President Charles Michel will be in Turkey on Saturday to meet with President Tayyip Erdogan.

11 Jan RUSSIA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

Merkel visits Russia, holds talks with Putin German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Russia, holds talks with President Vladimir Putin.

11 Jan FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS (PIX) (TV)

French unions call for nationwide protests against pensions reform French trade unions call for nationwide day of strike and protests against Macron's pensions reform plan.

11 Jan VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's opposition holds citizen assembly after Socialist takeover of congress Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido leads a citizen assembly in Caracas after ruling the Socialist Party's attempt to take over the country's congress.

11 Jan CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

POLAND-JUDICIARY/TOGA-MARCH (PIX) (TV) Thousand Robes march by Polish judges, lawyers, protesting judicial reform

Judges, lawyers and citizens will stage a political demonstration in Warsaw to protest the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's latest judicial reform bill. Called the Thousand Robes March, the protesters will wear or drape the ancient attire over their arms and make their way from the Supreme Court to the Polish Parliament.

Judges from other countries are to joining the protest in Poland, while many expressed their support from around the world, including judges organizations in Sweden and the Czech Republic. 11 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-BRITS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominees for 2020 BRIT Awards revealed The nominees for this year's BRIT Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, are revealed.

11 Jan

