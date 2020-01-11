Taiwan's Tsai says China 'must abandon threats of force'
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said Beijing should stop making threats towards the island after voters resoundingly handed her a second term in office on Saturday.
"Peace means that China must abandon threats of force against Taiwan," she said at a press conference in Taipei where she declared her election victory.
"I also hope that the Beijing authorities understand that democratic Taiwan, and our democratically elected government, will not concede to threats and intimidation," Tsai added.
