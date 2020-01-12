Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran issues more visas to Canada team investigating plane crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 22:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran issues more visas to Canada team investigating plane crash
Rescue personnel at the site where a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed near Tehran airport on Wednesday Image Credit: ANI

Iran has issued eight more visas to a team of Canadian officials in the wake of a fatal plane crash near Tehran and most members of the group should be in Tehran on Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Sunday.

Champagne said on Twitter that three officials from the rapid deployment team had flown to Iran on Saturday to set up a base of operations and a further eight would travel on Monday. The last member will arrive in Ankara on Monday. "We expect the (team) to be fully in place to do their important work by Jan 14," Champagne said.

Canada says it wants to take part in the crash investigation and help the families of the 57 Canadians who died. The team includes consular officials and members of Canada's Transportation Safety Board. Ottawa does not have diplomatic relations with Iran, which says its forces shot down the plane by mistake.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Saturday to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Trudeau told reporters Rouhani had committed to collaborating with Canadian investigators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-ATP makes $500,000 donation for Australian bushfire relief

The ATP will donate 500,000 to the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as part of the bushfire relief efforts, the governing body of mens tennis said on Sunday. The donation from players was announced by Novak Djokovic and Rafa...

Iran's Khamenei calls for better regional cooperation, criticises U.S.

Irans Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on Sunday for increased cooperation among countries in the region to deal with problems he blamed on the United States, his official website said.The situation in the region is inappropri...

Box Office: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 12, Variety.com - Sam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of wide release.Universal and DreamWorks World War I drama also defeate...

BSP likely to skip opposition meeting on CAA

The Bahujan Samaj Party BSP is likely to skip a meeting of opposition parties convened on Monday to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sources in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020