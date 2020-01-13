Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlin plans Libya summit in January: government spokesman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:51 IST
Berlin plans Libya summit in January: government spokesman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said Monday. "The preparation for such a conference is ongoing, it should, in any case, take place in January here in Berlin," said Steffen Seibert.

The spokesman said he could not provide a firm date as yet, but confirmed that Sunday, January 19 was a possible option. The heads of Libya's warring sides were to meet in Moscow later Monday to sign a ceasefire deal ending nine months of heavy fighting.

The two sides are expected to sign an agreement on the terms of a ceasefire that took effect over the weekend, raising hopes of an end to the fighting that has wracked the oil-rich North African country since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Angola holds off on chasing dos Santos' assets abroad - prosecution

Angolan courts have refrained from action to seize billionaire ex-first daughter Isabel Dos Santos assets abroad but will not hesitate to do so if necessary, a prosecution spokesman said. The comments appear to de-escalate Angolan authoriti...

Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief next week

BJP working president J P Nadda is set to take over as the party president, succeeding Union Home Minister Amit Shah, next week, sources said on Monday. The schedule for the election of the new president will be released soon, they said and...

Congress finalises 14 names for Delhi assembly polls

The Congress party has finalised 14 candidates for the ensuing Delhi Assembly elections, sources said on Monday, adding that these names were finalised at the recently held meeting of the partys Central Election Committee CEC. The sources s...

FIR against Delhi police for entering campus without permission to be filed tomorrow: Jamia VC

Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor VC in the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI university to protest against the police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020