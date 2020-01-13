Berlin plans Libya summit in January: government spokesman

Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said Monday. "The preparation for such a conference is ongoing, it should, in any case, take place in January here in Berlin," said Steffen Seibert.

The spokesman said he could not provide a firm date as yet, but confirmed that Sunday, January 19 was a possible option. The heads of Libya's warring sides were to meet in Moscow later Monday to sign a ceasefire deal ending nine months of heavy fighting.

The two sides are expected to sign an agreement on the terms of a ceasefire that took effect over the weekend, raising hopes of an end to the fighting that has wracked the oil-rich North African country since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi. (AFP) RS RS

