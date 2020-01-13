Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahore HC declares formation of special court that heard Musharraf treason case as 'unconstitutional'

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declared the formation of a special court -- which had handed death sentence to Pakistan's former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case last year -- as "unconstitutional", local media reported.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:53 IST
Lahore HC declares formation of special court that heard Musharraf treason case as 'unconstitutional'
Pakistan's former military dictator Pervez Musharraf. Image Credit: ANI

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declared the formation of a special court -- which had handed death sentence to Pakistan's former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case last year -- as "unconstitutional", local media reported. A three-member full bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir, also ruled that the treason case against the former president was not prepared in accordance with the law, Dawn reported.

The special court had heard the treason case against Musharraf and handed him death sentence on December 17, last year, after finding him guilty of treason. Following this, a set of petitions was filed by Musharraf in the LHC, asking the court to set aside the special court's verdict for being illegal, without jurisdiction and unconstitutional for violating Articles 10-A, 4, 5, 10 and 10-A of the Constitution.

The applications filed by Musharraf had been returned by LHC on December 27, last year due to the unavailability of the full bench during the winter vacation. These were filed again on January 8 by a legal panel comprising Khwaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim and Azhar Siddique. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-With pressure on in Iowa, Democratic debate carries higher stakes

Six Democratic presidential contenders on Tuesday face perhaps the most pressure-packed debate yet, with voters in Iowa set to kick off the 2020 nominating contest in just weeks.The Feb. 3 caucuses set the tone for the primary race and ofte...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meetingQueen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Me...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. H5N8 strain of bird flu found at turkey farm in HungaryThe H5N8 strain of bird flu has been found at a large turkey farm in northwestern Hungary, the National Food Chain Safety Authority...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Box Office 1917 Defeats Star Wars With 36.5 Million WeekendSam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020