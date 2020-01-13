Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:20 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to "Free the Nipple," refusing to hear an appeal by three women fined by a city in New Hampshire for exposing their breasts in public who argued that banning female but not male toplessness violates the U.S. Constitution. The justices left in place a 2019 ruling by New Hampshire's top court upholding the women's convictions for violating an ordinance in the city of Laconia that makes it illegal to show female breasts in public "with less than a fully opaque covering of any part of the nipple."

The women - Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro - were involved in the "Free the Nipple" movement, which court papers described as campaigns against "sexualized objectification of women" and in favor of women being able to go topless in public if they wish. Pierro was arrested on a beach on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in May 2016 where she was performing yoga while topless. Lilley and Sinclair were both arrested days later while topless on another beach where they were protesting Pierro's arrest.

The three women were given suspended fines of $100 each, on condition of subsequent good behavior. Among the legal arguments made by the women is that any law that punishes women for exposing their breasts while allowing men to go shirtless violates the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which requires that laws be applied equally to everyone.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the ordinance did not discriminate against women, noting that it bars nudity of both men and women. The different definition of what constitutes nudity is based on "the traditional understanding of what constitutes nudity," that court concluded. Laconia is located about 25 miles (40 km) north of Concord, the capital of New Hampshire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Saharanpur schools to remain close on Jan 14, 15 due to cold wave conditions

All schools in Saharanpur will remain closed on January 14-15 due to severe cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the cold wave conditions and rain in the state, District official of Saharanpur orders the closure of all schools affi...

UPDATE 3-Libyan rivals, cajoled by Putin and Erdogan, hold indirect Moscow peace talks

Libyas warring leaders held indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilize the North African count...

Trump, Germany's Merkel discussed security, Libya -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about security in the Middle East, Libya and other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Monday.Sundays discussion followed a separate conversation between the...

Former pontiff's book draws criticism, highlights problem of "two popes"

Roman Catholic scholars rebuked the former Pope Benedict on Monday for his comments in a new book regarding the delicate matter of priestly celibacy, saying his words were helping to destabilise the reigning Pope Francis. It is not the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020