Iran arrests son of a Green movement opposition leader

The son of a leader of Iran's opposition Green movement was arrested on Monday, according to website Sahamnews.

Hossein Karoubi was arrested two days after his father, under house arrest since 2011, called on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to step down over the handling of the shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner.

