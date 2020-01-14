Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- US presses Boris Johnson with new dossier on Huawei security risks https://on.ft.com/35Ou5Zs - Royal summit agrees 'transition' period for Harry and Meghan https://on.ft.com/2Tlufoh

- Ghosn sues Renault for 250,000 euros pension payment https://on.ft.com/2RbBQDi Overview

- U.S. government officials presented the British government with new evidence on Monday about the risks of including Huawei Technologies Ltd equipment in future 5G mobile networks. - Britain's Queen Elizabeth has agreed to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's wish to become more independent, saying that there would be a "period of transition" in which they will split their time between Britain and Canada.

- Former Renault SA Chairman Carlos Ghosn is suing the company to claim a pension payment of 250,000 euros ($278,425.00) after quitting the company last January while he was in Japanese custody. ($1 = 0.8979 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

