Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Pompeo, Islamic State 'celebrating' Soleimani's death, says Iran's Zarif

Iran on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and the Islamic State (ISIS) are "celebrating" the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a Pentagon-ordered strike in Iraq earlier this month, and asserted that Washington's "ignorance" and "arrogance" was fuelling mayhem in the region.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:58 IST
Trump, Pompeo, Islamic State 'celebrating' Soleimani's death, says Iran's Zarif
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and the Islamic State (ISIS) are "celebrating" the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a Pentagon-ordered strike in Iraq earlier this month, and asserted that Washington's "ignorance" and "arrogance" was fuelling mayhem in the region. "The US looks at things from their perspective, not from the perspective of this region. The killing of Qassem Soleimani shows ignorance and arrogance. 430 Indian cities saw protests against killing of Soleimani," he said at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.

Zarif said that Soleimani was the "single most effective force" against the ISIS and hence, the US is celebrating as they "did not like" Soleimani. "The US did not like General Soleimani. Although, he was the single most effective force against Daesh. If you do not believe me see they are celebrating. Who are celebrating the death of Soleimani, not the ordinary people, but Trump, Pompeo and Daesh," the Iranian foreign minister said while referring to ISIS's Arabic name.

Talking about Iran's airstrikes at two military bases in Iraq, Zarif maintained that Tehran retailiated in "self-defence" and rebuffed Washington's claims that Soleimani was planning to attack US embassies. "Iran responded in self-defence. US accused Soleimani of threatening to attack US embassies. But now we know there was no such threat...US wants to get rid of international law and that is why it talks of international rules based system," he said.

Zarif said that 10 million people turned out on streets of not only Tehran but various cities in Iran, Iraq, India and Russia, to "commemorate" Soleimani. "So, the US needs to think again about our region. They are making a mistake," he added. The Iranian foreign minister called for creating hope in the region.

"We need hope in the region to end the despair that is making an entire generation in the region lose hope as they face an uncertain future. We need to create hope in the region," Zarif further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya: Delhi HC declines to entertain Mukesh Kumar's plea against death warrant, gives liberty to challenge it in sessions court.

Nirbhaya Delhi HC declines to entertain Mukesh Kumars plea against death warrant, gives liberty to challenge it in sessions court....

Hanging around: BASE jumper saved from Thai cliff after parachute snags

A BASE jumper was left hanging half way up a Thai cliff for several hours after his parachute got caught on jagged rocks hundreds of feet above the ground. Locals raised the alarm on Monday after spotting Austrian Johannes Klauser suspended...

Nitish Kumar will form govt again in 2020, says RJD MLA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will form government again in the State of Bihar in 2020, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Faraz Fathmi on Wednesday. The statement from the Keoti MLA is sure to raise the heat in the State considering his pa...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warns citizens in China against pneumonia outbreak

The U.S. State Department warned Americans in China about an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan believed to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, and which has killed one person. The outbreak comes ahead of the Lunar New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020