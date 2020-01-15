Qatar Airways to continue to fly to Iran - CEO

Qatar Airways will continue to fly to Iran and has not lost any bookings during a recent spike in Middle East tensions, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday.

A number of flights to Tehran were canceled last week after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, which Tehran later admitted it had shot down by mistake. Many airlines use Iranian airspace, including Qatar Airways which is banned from flying over some neighbouring Gulf Arab states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.