Kudlow says future tariff relief on China depends on enforcement -CNBC

U.S. tariffs will remain on Chinese imports while the Trump administration sees how enforcement plays out under the Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

Kudlow, speaking in an interview on CNBC ahead of the White House signing of the trade agreement, said the United States would take additional proportional actions if enforcement of claims fails under the Phase 1 pact.

