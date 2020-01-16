NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL RUSSIA-PUTIN/

Putin shake-up could keep him in power past 2024 as cabinet steps aside MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes on Wednesday that would give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency, and picked a new prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet stepped down.

IRAN-CRASH/ Canada investigators to examine Iran crash wreckage later on Wednesday

OTTAWA - Crash investigators from Canada have visited the site of an Iranian plane disaster in which 57 Canadians died and will examine the wreckage later on Wednesday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said. U.S.

USA-GUNS-RALLY/ Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw thousands of people. USA-TRUMP-CONGRESS-WALL/

Democratic senators seek to force vote to block Trump border wall funding plan WASHINGTON - Senior Democratic senators said on Wednesday that they would try to force another vote to stop U.S. President Donald Trump from taking billions of dollars from the Department of Defense budget to pay for a wall on the border with Mexico.

BUSINESS USA-FED-BEIGEBOOK/

U.S. economy expands modestly but trade tensions weigh, Fed survey shows WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace through the final six weeks of 2019 but uncertainty over U.S. trade policy continued to hurt firms, a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. producer prices nudge up as inflation remains benign

WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices edged up in December as a rise in the cost of goods was offset by weakness in services, the latest indication of tame inflation pressures that could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged this year. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-STARTREK-PREMIERE/ 'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart at new series premiere

LONDON - Sir Patrick Stewart said returning to "Star Trek" was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a series devoted to his much-loved character Jean-Luc Picard. SPORTS

OLYMPICS-ATHLETES/ Strong voices like Megan Rapinoe's are good for sport: German athlete body chief

Athletes are not just sports role models and should speak out about social and political issues just like U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe at last year's World Cup, the CEO of independent German athletes' association Athleten Deutschland said. TENNIS-FEDCUP-USA-WILLIAMS/

Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team Serena Williams will return to the United States Fed Cup team for a qualifying event against Latvia next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAFRICA-SAA/ (PIX) South African Airways flights at risk without $139 mln from govt - union

South African Airways (SAA) could have to suspend some flights and delay salary payments if government can't come up with a plan soon to provide the 2 billion rand ($139 million) it promised the airline last month, a trade union official said on Wednesday. 16 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-REFINERIES/OUTAGES Unplanned outages at North American refineries hit five-year high -data

U.S. and Canadian refineries last year experienced some 2,000 unplanned outages that affected production, more than quadruple the number in 2015, according to data analyzed by Reuters. 15 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CHINA-EU/ European Chamber of Commerce in China releases report on Belt and Road Initiative

The European Chamber of Commerce in China will release a report on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), explaining what the initiative means for European companies through the findings of a member survey, as well as extensive interviews with companies involved in the BRI. 16 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

USA-RESULTS/STOCKS Q4 earnings what to watch

A graphics-led overview of U.S. company earnings season for the fourth quarter, as reports get underway. Jan 16

USA-HEALTHCARE/JPMORGAN JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Biotech and big pharma head to San Francisco for the JP Morgan conference, which companies use as a venue to announce major M&A deals or other initiatives. Jan 16

WOODSIDE-OUTPUT/ Australia's Woodside Petroleum to report Q4 production

Australia's largest listed oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue and production. Jan 16

CHINA-SWINEFEVER/DISEASE (PIX) INSIGHT - Nations crack down on travelers, ban meat imports to keep out pig disease

Sniffer dogs in the United States. A ban on foreign pork in Australia. Border fences in France.Across the globe, national governments are cracking down on the entry of people, meat and animals from other countries in an urgent bid to keep out a fatal pig disease that has decimated herds in China and southeast Asia. 16 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippine volcano rumbles and spews ash amid warnings of imminent eruption Volcano Taal has been spewing ash and lava for days amid warnings by seismologists that an eruption could happen at any time, covering nearby towns in grey ash and forcing the evacuations of tens of thousands of residents.

16 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT IRAN-CRASH/PASSENGER-SAFETY

Passengers forced to become armchair geopolitics experts after Ukrainian jet downed The downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet in Iran is turning some passengers into armchair security experts scrambling for information about flight paths before hopping on a plane.

Jan 16 IRAN-CRASH/VICTIMS (PIX) (TV)

Canadian minister hosts plane victims response group in London Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs hosts a group for victims of Ukraine International Flight PS752 which crashed in Iran. Canada, Ukraine and the UK will meet to discuss the need for a thorough investigation and how to secure full cooperation from Iranian authorities to achieve justice—including compensation—for the families and loved ones of the victims.

16 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY-RUGBY (PIX) (TV) Prince Harry to host 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws

The Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace. Last week Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced they are set to step back from their royal duties. Jan 16

PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/ Conference on unsealing of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein

A conference is scheduled on the potential unsealing of documents in a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was sexually abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein against his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell. The case is before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan. Coverage on merit. 16 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS RUSSIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Russian considers new prime minister's candidacy The lower house of Russia's parliament decides whether to approve Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, as prime minister after he was put forward by President Vladimir Putin.

Jan 16 INDIA-SECURITY/MALDIVES (PIX)

Interview with Maldives foreign minister Interview with Abdulla Shahid, the foreign minister of the Maldives. The island archipelagio is currently trying to renegotiate huge debts owed to China as part of its Belt and Road programme, that threaten to sink the country's tiny economy.

Jan 16 USA-IMPEACHMENT/TRUMP-CIPOLLONE

White House counsel to lead Trump's defense in Senate trial A reported profile of Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel who will lead Trump's defense against charges that he abused the powers of his office and obstructed an impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine.

Jan 16 POLAND-JUDICIARY/

Poland's upper house of parliament, opposition-controlled Senate, to discuss ruling party's court reform draft legislation Poland's upper house of parliament, opposition-controlled Senate, to discuss ruling party's court reform. It is expected that the opposition will delay but will not stop the reform, as the Senate's potential veto can be overturned by the lower house of parliament, Sejm, which is controlled by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Jan 16 BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Amazon tribes meet to resist Bolsonaro's plans to open reservations to mining Leaders of Brazil's Amazon tribes hold pow wow in the Xingu park on how to resist President's Bolsonaro's plans to open up indigenous reservations to commercial mining and agriculture, a move environmentalists say will speed up destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest. Jan 16

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT U.S. Senate takes steps to begin impeachment trial of Trump U.S. Senate takes steps to begin impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump, including swearing in of officials involved in the case.

Jan 16 USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG

U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Iowa Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Iowa at town hall meetings in Orange City and Sioux City in the western part of the state. Jan 16

CZECH-V4/ (PIX) (TV) Visegrad Group, Austria PMs meet in Prague

Prime Ministers from the Visegrad Group - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meet in Prague to discuss security, defence policy, energy and transport infrastructure, and the EU agenda. 16 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

US-TRADE/EU EU Trade Commissioner Hogan talks about transatlantic trade during visit to U.S.

The European Union's top trade official, Phil Hogan, speaks about transatlantic ties during his first visit to the United States after assuming his new role in December. His visit comes as the United States weighs whether to impose 100% tariffs on a range of French imports over France's digital services tax, and after its threat to raise 25% tariffs already imposed on imports of wine, cheese and other European goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. 16 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-SECURITY/

India hosts the Raisina Dialogue India hosts the fifth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, a conference to discuss geopolitics and geo-economics.

Jan 16 CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

OHIO-EXECUTION/ Ohio to execute Kareem Jackson, convicted of two murders

Ohio is scheduled to execute Kareem Jackson, who was convicted of two murders. Jan 16

BRITAIN-NIGERIA/CORRUPTION (PIX) UK attempts to confiscate fortune from convicted Nigerian politician

British prosecutors make a fresh attempt to confiscate tens of millions of pounds from James Ibori, former governor of the Nigerian oil-producing state of Delta, who pleaded guilty in a London courtroom in 2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering and was sentenced to 13 years in prison -- a landmark case in the fight against international corruption. Jan 16

USA-GEORGIA/EXECUTION (PIX) Georgia to execute man convicted of killing convenience store clerk in 1987

A 58-year-old man is set to die by lethal injection in Georgia more than 30 years after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery. 16 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury selection continues in New York for second week of Weinstein rape trial

Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. 16 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

