Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Jan 16
* Pakistan again fails to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC. * Stories on US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
* Follow-up stories on US-China phase-I trade deal. * Stories on bushfire crisis in Australia.
* Story on Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's ongoing trial in terror financing cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Kashmir
- Donald Trump
- China
- Hafiz Saeed
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J&K's Rajouri district: Officials
Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J-K
Pakistan withdraws pacer Naseem from U-19 World Cup squad
Pakistan hands over list of Indian prisoners
India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations