Left Menu
Development News Edition

World 'will not rest' until answers on downed Iran jet: Canada

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 00:52 IST
World 'will not rest' until answers on downed Iran jet: Canada
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Canada's foreign minister on Thursday vowed to push Iran for answers about the mistaken downing of a passenger plane amid high tensions after the US killed one of Tehran's top commanders. The plane was hit and all 176 people on board were killed just hours after Iran fired strikes against US troops stationed in Iraq in retaliation for a drone attack that killed its most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani.

"In the wake of such a horrific tragedy there are many questions," Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a meeting in London. "Families want answers, the international community wants answers, the world is waiting for answers and we will not rest until we get them."

Champagne was speaking after talks with counterparts from countries whose nationals were among those killed when the plane was hit after taking off from Tehran last week. Fifty-seven of the victims on board the Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines flight were Canadian.

Iran's initial denial of claims, based on US intelligence, that the Boeing 737 was hit by a missile sparked days of protests and international calls for a full and transparent investigation. But the Islamic republic later accepted the jet had been targeted "unintentionally". President Hassan Rouhani called it an "unforgivable mistake".

In a joint statement after Thursday's talks, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and Britain issued a five-point plan for cooperation with Iran. It called for "full and unhindered access" for foreign officials to and within Iran and "a thorough, independent and transparent international investigation".

Iran should "assume full responsibility for the downing of flight PS752 and (recognize) its duties towards the families of the victims and other parties -- including compensation". In addition, it called for those responsible to be held to account in an independent criminal investigation and trial in line with international standards of due process and human rights.

Champagne told a news conference that families of those who died needed closure and there was a need to prevent similar incidents in the future. "When you accept full responsibility there are consequences coming from that," he said.

"Today is not the day for blame, today is the day for answers," he added, saying the families had "grief and anger and they want us to stand for them". The ministers earlier took part in a candle lighting ceremony and a moment's silence at Canada House in London in memory of the victims.

The United States said on Tuesday that it supported the three EU countries that launched a process charging Iran with failing to observe the terms of the 2015 deal curtailing its nuclear program. Britain, France, and Germany began the dispute process in the wake of Soleimani's death.

German's defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Thursday confirmed reports that US President Donald Trump threatened the EU3 with a 25-percent tariff on car exports if it continued to back the deal. British minister Andrew Murrison said the government wanted to keep the deal alive, assessing it was the "best hope" of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

President Rouhani said earlier on Thursday that his country's "daily enrichment" of uranium was currently "higher" than before the conclusion of the 2015 nuclear deal. He did not specify whether Iran was now producing a greater quantity of enriched uranium, or whether it was enriching ore with uranium 235 isotopes at a higher level than before the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.N. says around 350,0000 Syrians have fled Russian-led assault in Idlib

Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have fled a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations said on Thur...

Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, both teams announced. The Hawks also will land guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen ...

Colombia to increase monitoring to curb deforestation, minister says

Colombias environment minister said on Thursday the Andean country will increase monitoring of its jungles and forests to fight deforestation and protect the species that call these areas home.Colombia, home to glacial mountain peaks, the n...

Three Turkish soldiers killed in car bomb attack in Syria - sources

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack while carrying out roadside checks on vehicles in northeast Syria on Thursday, security sources said. The sources said the attack was at the town of Suluk, 10 km 6.2 miles southeast of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020