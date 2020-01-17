Left Menu
Development News Edition

US senators sworn in for Trump impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts to preside

The historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began with preliminary proceedings on Thursday with the swearing-in of 10 senators who will serve as the jury to prosecute the former over two charges of abusing the power and obstructing the Congress.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 03:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 03:46 IST
US senators sworn in for Trump impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts to preside
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the opening of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

The historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began with preliminary proceedings on Thursday with the swearing-in of 10 senators who will serve as the jury to prosecute the former over two charges of abusing the power and obstructing the Congress. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in for his role in overseeing the process, The Washington Post reported.

The main portion of the trial will begin next Tuesday. According to Voice of America News, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the final step on Thursday will be to notify the White House and "summon the president to answer the articles and send his counsel."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles of impeachment at a ceremony a day before, moving the process forward after delaying for about a month as House Democrats tried to get Senate leaders to agree to allow testimony from new witnesses during the trial. McConnell has resisted calling witnesses, saying that decision would come later in the trial.

On Wednesday, the Democratic-led House voted to formally choose the seven impeachment managers who will serve as prosecutors arguing Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress. They include House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren, Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Val Demmings, Congressman Jason Crow and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. Meanwhile, a senior administration official told reporters that the White House is ready for the trial "because the facts overwhelmingly show that the president did nothing wrong."

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham also reiterated Trump's defence that he had done nothing wrong. "He looks forward to having the due process rights in the Senate that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied to him, and expects to be fully exonerated," Grisham said.

Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, as Trump withheld $391 million in military aid that he later released. The president is also accused of subsequently obstructing a congressional probe into his actions. No matter what rules are in place for the Senate trial, Trump seems to be safe from the prospect of being convicted and removed from office.

His Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and conviction requires a two-thirds majority, meaning if all Democrats voted to convict, then 20 Republicans would have to also vote that way for Trump to be convicted and removed from office. This is the third time in the country's 244-year history a U.S. president has been impeached and targeted for removal from office.

Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 were both impeached by the House but acquitted in Senate trials. A fourth president, Richard Nixon, resigned in 1974 in the face of certain impeachment in a political corruption scandal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist manhandled during former Kerala DGP Senkumar's press conference

A journalist was manhandled here on Thursday for asking former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithalas remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress...

FACTBOX-Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he abused his powers and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his effort to press...

UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Fed

President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, the White House said on Thursday.Trump has been critical of the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump put in th...

Gay inmates tie the knot inside Cyprus prison

Former heroin addict Kevork Tontian met the man he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars. And not even his freedom was enough to keep him away from Wemson Gabral da Costa. Tontian, a Cypriot, says that after being released from C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020