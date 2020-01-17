Left Menu
Trump planning trip to Davos despite impeachment proceedings, predicts trial will wrap quickly

US President Donald Trump is likely to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, a trip that is likely to coincide with the start of his impeachment trial in the Senate.

  Washington DC
  Updated: 17-01-2020 07:09 IST
Trump planning trip to Davos despite impeachment proceedings, predicts trial will wrap quickly
US President Donald Trump (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump is likely to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, a trip that is likely to coincide with the start of his impeachment trial in the Senate. "He is scheduled to go, and we're prepared to go, but we'll see what happens," White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters at the White House Wednesday, according to The Hill.

Gidley said that Trump is "absolutely" comfortable travelling out of the country while his trial is taking place. "You've seen what the president has been able to do while the House is doing its best to play politics and ignore the needs of the American people," Gidley said.

"The president is focused on doing his job, focused on making the lives of all Americans better," Gidley said, accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats of focusing "on their own selfish political desires." The White House previously announced that the presidential delegation attending the annual economic forum in Davos from January 20-24 would include advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and other top officials.

Trump skipped the economic forum last year because of the ongoing government shutdown. The House voted on Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress to the Senate, paving the way for a trial likely beginning next week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) predicted this week that the Senate trial would begin on Tuesday. The White House is expressing confidence ahead of the trial in the GOP-controlled Senate. A senior administration official told reporters Wednesday that the White House didn't expect the trial to extend beyond two weeks, characterising the Democrats case as weak. (ANI)

