Up to US authorities to move on digital tax - French finance minister

It is up to U.S. authorities to make a move in the coming days on a French digital tax targeting big tech companies, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Le Maire also said that the European Union would retaliate if the U.S. set up sanctions against France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.