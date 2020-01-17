Two killed , 31 injured in accident in Nepal

Two people were killed and 31 others, mostly Chinese nationals, were injured in a tourist bus and truck collision in Chitwan district of Nepal on Friday, officials said. The accident occurred when the bus carrying tourists, including those from China, was en route to Pokhra and hit a truck traveling in the same direction from the backside in Bharatpur Metropolitan City, police officials said.

After hitting the truck, the bus also hit a roadside house in the area, said the police. "Two people who sustained serious injuries during the accident died while they were being taken to the hospital for treatment," the police said.

While the deceased has not been identified, those injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

