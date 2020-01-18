Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo meets Qureshi in Washington; discusses Iran, Afghanistan, Kashmir issue

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time) met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here and discussed a host of issues including the latest developments in the Middle East, the Afghan peace process, stability in South Asia and the Kashmir issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 08:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 08:49 IST
Pompeo meets Qureshi in Washington; discusses Iran, Afghanistan, Kashmir issue
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington DC on Friday. (Photo Source: SM Qureshi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time) met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here and discussed a host of issues including the latest developments in the Middle East, the Afghan peace process, stability in South Asia and the Kashmir issue. In a series of tweets, Qureshi spoke about the importance of trade and investment ties for US-Pakistan cooperation and the situation in the Middle East region.

"In my meeting today with US Secretary of State @SecPompeo, discussed engagement between Pakistan and the US, its mutual benefit, along with it being a factor for stability in South Asia. Exchanged how stronger trade and investment is imp for an enduring partnership," he said. "The convergence between Pakistan and US stands as a unique opp for peace in Afghanistan, ultimately a shared responsibility. Discussed recent developments in ME and reiterated Pakistan will continue to play a part for peace in the entire region. We are committed to security and stability," Qureshi said in a follow-up tweet.

Qureshi also discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the top US diplomat. On the other hand, Pompeo said he "enjoyed" meeting with Qureshi and talked about issues including Afghan peace process, "countering Iranian aggression" and bilateral trade relations.

"Enjoyed meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI today. We discussed countering Iranian aggression, the Afghan peace process, trade ties, and regional stability," Pompeo tweeted. The State Department also issued a statement on the meeting between Qureshi and Pompeo.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and Minister Qureshi discussed a range of issues, including Iran's malign activities in the region, the importance of U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process, and building bilateral economic ties." State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said. Qureshi is on a two-day visit to the US in a bid to support efforts for de-escalating and resolving tensions in the Middle East through political and diplomatic means.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister is undertaking the visit under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of simmering tensions in the region following the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US in Iraq earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Ken Starr, celebrity lawyer Dershowitz join Trump defense team

Washington, Jan 18 AFP Ken Starr, who was at the center of Bill Clintons impeachment in the 1990s, and Americas biggest celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz were announced Friday to be joining President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment defense....

Tennis-More seasoned, less fearless, Osaka set for Australian Open defence

Naomi Osaka has learned to appreciate her victories more after enduring the toughest year of her fledgling career and the Japanese world number three says mentally she is in a better place to launch her Australian Open title defense.Osaka s...

Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Jan 18

Stories on US President Donald Trumps impeachment trial. US reaction to Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneis address during Friday prayers. Story on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshis visit to Washington. Chinese Pr...

Blazers' McCollum exits with sprained ankle

Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum departed Portlands Friday road game against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle. The Trail Blazers later announced that he wouldnt return to the contest.McCollum i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020