Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Southern Xinjiang in China - EMSC

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Southern Xinjiang, China on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was about 100 km east of Kashi, China and was at a depth of about 10 km.

