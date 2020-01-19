Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Southern Xinjiang in China - EMSC
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Southern Xinjiang, China on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was about 100 km east of Kashi, China and was at a depth of about 10 km.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- EuropeanMediterranean Seismological Centre