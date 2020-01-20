Gargash says UAE supports Berlin conference on Libya -tweet
The United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Sunday night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that country. The minister added in a separate tweet that marginalization of the Arab role in Libya as happened in Syria will not happen again.
Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters that the Berlin summit had agreed that a truce in Tripoli over the past week should be turned into a permanent ceasefire to allow a political process to take place.
