Hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants cross river into Mexico from Guatemala

Hundreds of migrants waded across the river separating Guatemala from Mexico on Monday, forcing their way into the country as they seek to continue north to the border with the United States.

Some of the U.S.-bound migrants threw rocks at assembled Mexican National Guardsmen, local television images showed.

