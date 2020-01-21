Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines says Chevron unit underpaid rent for oil terminal lot

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:41 IST
Philippines says Chevron unit underpaid rent for oil terminal lot

The Philippines said on Tuesday a lease contract between a unit of Chevron Corp and a state-run firm was "grossly disadvantageous" to the government, after a review showed the energy company had been paying a "minuscule" rent. President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a review of all government contracts last year, in a bid to ensure such deals with firms and other countries were fair and favourable to the public.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said Chevron Philippines Inc had been paying the state-run firm only a fraction of the fair market rent for an industrial lot hosting the energy company's oil import terminal. The lease deal is "another government contract with onerous provisions," Dominguez said in a statement.

He added that the government's determination came after it compared the lease terms with fair market value of the industrial lot in Batangas, south of the capital, Manila. Government figures showed that since 2010, Chevron Philippines has been paying only 4% of an annual rent that would amount to 257.76 million pesos ($5 million) if it were based on fair market prices.

"We have to implement a totally transparent method of getting the best deal for the rental of all government property," Dominguez added, but stopped short of saying what action the government would take to recover lost revenue. Chevron Philippines, which has nearly 700 service stations in the country, did not immediately comment.

Among the contracts reviewed after Duterte's order were concession deals signed with the Philippines' two largest firms, which the president later called "onerous and disadvantageous" for ratepayers. Duterte has threatened to take over the capital's water distribution services if the firms Maynilad and Manila Water refuse to accept the terms of new contracts to be offered to them.

He also warned of scrutiny for a railway operations deal signed in 2014 under the previous president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank Group EDs committed to supporting Egypt's development priorities

A World Bank Group delegation of Executive Directors concluded a four-day visit to Egypt today, expressing its commitment to continue supporting Egypts development priorities. During its visit, the delegation met with H.E. President Abdel F...

UPDATE 1-German government bond yield at one-week low amid coronavirus worries

Germanys 10-year government bond yield touched one-week lows on Tuesday as worries over a new virus in China pushed investors into a risk-off mood. China reported the fourth death from the coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of cases conti...

Expectations not added pressure, makes me work harder: Sindhu

World champion PV Sindhu said sky-high expectation from her makes her work even harder as she aims at a second medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in July-August. From the Rio Olympics to now, my life has changed a lot. I won a lot and I l...

UPDATE 1-Iranian MP offers $3 million reward for "whoever kills Trump" - ISNA

An Iranian lawmaker offered a 3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday amid Tehrans latest standoff with Washington. Ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020