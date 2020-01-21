Chinese court sentences former chairman of Shanghai Airport Authority to 12 years in jail

A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Wu Jianrong, the former chairman and deputy party chief of Shanghai Airport Authority, to 12 years in prison for taking bribes and concealing overseas bank deposits, official media reported. Wu was found to have accepted bribes of up to 20.5 million yuan (USD three million) while serving in his positions, including deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government and chairman and deputy ruling Communist Party chief of the Shanghai Airport, to seek benefits for others between 2006 and 2017, the First Intermediate People's Court of Shanghai Municipality said in the judgment.

Wu was also found to have concealed overseas assets, failing to report the bank account of his wife in Hong Kong, in which three million Hong Kong dollars were found, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the court. He confessed to the court and his personal assets and two million yuan, were confiscated, the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.